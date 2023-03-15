CVSA opens nominations for 2023 International Driver Excellence Award

WASHINGTON — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is now accepting nominations for its International Driver Excellence Award (IDEA), an annual award that recognizes a professional commercial motor vehicle driver and their commitment to public safety.

Additionally, the award’s cash prize has doubled from $2,500 to $5,000, according to a news release.

The 2023 IDEA recipient and a guest will also receive complimentary airfare to Grapevine, Texas, along with a two-night, one-room hotel stay at the Gaylord Texan, to attend the CVSA Annual Conference and Exhibition awards luncheon, where they will receive their check and crystal trophy.

Nominees must have:

At least 25 cumulative years of crash-free driving in a commercial motor vehicle with a clean driving record for the past three years.

No felony convictions.

No safety-related driving suspensions in the past three years.

No driver violations in the past three years, excluding form and manner violations.

“Commercial drivers are the backbone of North America’s supply chain, ensuring people and goods reach their destinations safely,” CVSA President Maj. Chris Nordloh, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said. “IDEA is the perfect way for a motor carrier to honor and recognize drivers for their vital work.”

This year’s International Driver Excellence Award is sponsored by PrePass Safety Alliance.

All questions about the award should be directed to CVSA Fatigue Management Specialist Rodolfo Giacoman via email at [email protected] or by calling (202) 998-1830.