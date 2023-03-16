Average US diesel prices continue downward trend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although average diesel prices around the country continue trickling down, they are still more than a dollar higher than this time last year.

According to statistics from the Energy Information Administration, the average price for a gallon of diesel as of March 13 is $4.247, that’s up from $3.191 from March 13 2022.

The price, however, is down from last week’s national average of $4.282 per gallon.

In fact, diesel prices have been falling for several weeks in a row due to easing demand and increasing supply.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, “While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline. The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”

The highest prices for diesel, on average, can be found in California and in other West Coast states.

In California, the average price sat at $5.312 as of March 13. That’s down from $5.316 on March 6 and $5.357 on Feb. 27.

Average West Coast prices were slightly higher this week over last at $4.898 per gallon on average, up from $4.895 on March 6. Not considering California in the formula, West Coast prices still rose from $4.528 on March 6 to $4.538 on March 13. Prices are typically higher in California and along the Gulf Coast due to stricter environmental regulations.

The nation’s lowest average price for a gallon of diesel is along the Gulf Coast at $3.998 per gallon on average.

Along the East Coast, the average price sat at $4.360 as of March 13, with the lowest East Coast prices being found in the lower Atlantic states at $4.196 per gallon.