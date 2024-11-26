Make sure you’re ready for winter weather with these tips from ATBS

Even though winter doesn’t officially start until Dec. 21, many parts of North America are already experiencing adverse weather. While many people can shelter at home and avoid traveling in snow and ice, truck drivers don’t have that luxury.

If you haven’t already — and even if you normally drive in parts U.S. that aren’t prone to freezing temperatures — it’s time to prep your truck for winter weather.

The folks at American Truck Business Services (ATBS) have put together a plan to help drivers stay safe.

Prepare an emergency kit.

Getting stranded in adverse weather conditions is far more likely in the winter months. Make sure you have adequate survival supplies in your truck, including:

Extra blankets

First aid kit

Flashlight and extra batteries

Canned food and bottled water

Gloves

Scarves

Hats

Snow boots

Snow shovel

Flares

Radio

Extra coolant, washer fluid, engine oil

Extra fuel filter and fuel filter wrench

Tire chains

Check the battery.

The best time to check the age and condition of your battery is just before winter settles in. Freezing temperatures drain battery life quickly.

If the battery is close to the typical 48- to 72-month life cycle, then it’s best to replace it. If not, inspect the battery to make sure it is securely mounted and that all connections are tightened and clean.

Perform a load test and check on the alternator and starter as well. Inspect the electrical wiring for any damage or frays, and make sure there are no loose or exposed wires.

Check the fuel filter and water separator.

Check to make sure the fuel filter is in good condition; replace it if necessary.

To reduce the risk of damage to the engine, monitor the water separator on a daily basis. Water is a common contaminant in diesel fuel and can shorten an engine’s life. If a large amount of water has been collected, it should be drained.

Most separators are not self-cleaning, so you’ll need to locate the separator, near the fuel filter, and turn the drain valve to empty the water. This is especially important during the winter months because condensation forms on the inside of a warm fuel tank as the outside temperature cools.

Use fuel additives.

Diesel fuel contains paraffin, a wax that crystallizes at freezing temperatures. This causes water in the fuel to emulsify, and the fuel becomes slushy and gel-like. Once this happens, the fuel cannot pass through the fuel filter — and the problem only gets worse when temperatures continue to drop.

This gelling of fuel can lead to rough vehicle operation and, in some cases, engine failure.

To avoid this, check the cetane rating of the fuel at the pump — the higher the better — and add anti-gel fuel additives at each fill-up to enhance performance. Check the owner’s manual for specific additive guidelines and always follow mixing procedures exactly, or you risk damaging your fuel system.

ATBS offers more information about diesel winterization here.

Inspect the cooling system.

Proper maintenance of the cooling system is a major part of winterizing your truck. Anything that’s worn, damaged, or cracked is only going to get worse as the temperature drops.

Perform a comprehensive inspection of the entire system, including the radiator, carefully checking the hoses for any bulges, and inspecting hose clamps to make sure they’re secure and not damaged.

You should also have a coolant test conducted to be sure that your coolant is at an optimum freeze point. Checking the additive levels to determine if the coolant needs to be changed or adjusted should become part of your regular maintenance plan.

Last, it’s critical that you use the proper coolant for your truck — and never use aerosol ether starting fluid.

Keep the engine warm.

Diesel engines require a higher cylinder temperature than gasoline-powered vehicles, which means they’re considerably more difficult to start in cold weather. If you travel or live in a cold climate, you may want to consider installing an electric block heater to keep the engine warm while it’s turned off. Make sure that the block heater cord will accommodate a three-prong plug, and ensure that it’s securely held in place.

Inspect the air dryer.

The air dryer, which is installed between the compressor and wet tank, collects and removes contaminants from the air before they enter the brake system. This prevents water from freezing in the brake lines.

It’s important to inspect the air dryer to make sure it’s functioning properly; be sure to replace the filter if necessary.

Also, be sure to drain the air reservoirs periodically. Failing to maintain your air dryer can lead to extremely dangerous malfunctioning brakes.

Prepare the windshield.

When snow and ice accumulate on the windshield, it makes driving difficult and dangerous.

Inspect your windshield wipers; replace them if needed. Make sure your windshield wiper fluid is filled and that you have switched to a cold temperature blend. Keep extra bottles of washer fluid in your truck in case you run out unexpectedly.

Check the tires.

Your tires must be in good shape to navigate through the snowy and icy roads ahead.

Inspect your tires thoroughly, and make sure they are inflated to the proper pressure rating.

Also, find out which states require chains, and make sure you have the correct size and number of chains in your truck at all times. Inspect the chains for worn, twisted or damaged links and replace them when needed.

ATBS offers detailed winter tire tips here.

Finally, know your limits.

Do-it-yourself maintenance is often very cost effective — however, you can easily get in over your head if you aren’t a mechanic.

Don’t compromise safety for the sake of saving money on maintenance. Doing so can cause serious damage to your vehicle and put you and others at risk. When in doubt, make an appointment with a trusted mechanic and leave the work to the professionals.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and holiday season — and stay safe out there this winter!