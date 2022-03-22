TheTrucker.com
Tornado skirts over Texas interstate

By The Trucker News Staff -
A fire truck blocks the view of an 18-wheeler that was overturned during a tornado Monday evening in Round Rock, Texas. (Courtesy: @domnewlandtv on Twitter)

A round of dangerous storms is moving its way through Texas Monday night and into the Mid-South overnight and into Tuesday.

Motorists are urged to use caution and stay close to weather reports while traveling.

Below is video of the twister.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

