Tornado skirts over Texas interstate

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Footage of a tornado skirting over Interstate 35 in Round Rock, Texas, is circulating social media Monday evening, with reports that an 18-wheeler was overturned due to the high winds.
There were no reports on the driver’s condition as of this writing.
A round of dangerous storms is moving its way through Texas Monday night and into the Mid-South overnight and into Tuesday.
Motorists are urged to use caution and stay close to weather reports while traveling.
Below is video of the twister.
Amazing @KXAN_Weather video of on the ground tornado crossing I-35 in Round Rock @ 45 just north of Austin pic.twitter.com/eJvCsYnsCN
— Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) March 21, 2022
