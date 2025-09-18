TheTrucker.com
Tractor trailer carrying 7,800 gallons of milk involved in fatal crash near Canal Point

By Bruce Guthrie -
One person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a tractor trailer near Canal Point.

WFLX television reported the story citing Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, PBCFR officials say it responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 441 between Hole in the Wall Road and Morning Star Farms Road.

Authorities say a tractor trailer that had been carrying roughly 7,800 gallons on milk was on its side against the embankment, and milk was leaking onto a nearby field. There was no fuel spill.

PBCFR says one vehicle was involved in the crash with the truck, and the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

