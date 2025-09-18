Meet the future leaders in trucking tech: TMC’s scholarship stars

RALEIGH, N.C. — The American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council has awarded 12 students from across the country scholarships to pursue careers as commercial vehicle technicians or engineers.

“Finding innovative solutions to our industry’s ongoing technician shortage is a priority for TMC, and the Council is pleased to be able to partner with WyoTech, Western Technical College, Lincoln Tech, University of Northwest Ohio and SAE International to bring these scholarship opportunities to fruition,” said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director. “These initiatives provide greater choice for deserving scholarship-seeking students looking to prepare for a career as a commercial vehicle technician.”

The scholarships are managed by the Council’s Technician & Educator Committee in partnership with several technical schools, industry vendors and allied organizations.

Scholarship Winners

Christopher Alexander of Westhampton, Mass.

Shawn Hazen of Cedar Springs, Mich.

Gustavo Lopez of Lexington, Ky.

Each received a TMC/Lincoln Tech/NADC Diesel Truck Technician Scholarship. The scholarship covers half the tuition for a 1,200- to 1,560-hour training program at one of six Lincoln Technical Institute/Lincoln College of Technology schools across the country.

Kenneth Marroquin-Reyes of Purcellville, Va. was named the 2025 TMC/University of Northwest Ohio Scholar, which consists of an award for tuition in the amount of up to $20,000.

The TMC/WyoTech Diesel Truck Technician Scholarship, which consists of a partial scholarship of up to $5,000 each, was awarded to the following:

Peter Eisenbacher of Woodburn, Ore.

David Loza of Lovington, N.M.

Gabriel Montoya of Albuquerque, N.M.

Julio Vasquez of Roswell, N.M.

Brian Cano and Julian Amparan, both of El Paso, Texas, were each awarded the 2025 TEC/Western Tech Scholarship, covering 50% of the tuition to pursue a degree in diesel mechanics and diesel technology at Western Tech.

Kevin Shen of Olympia, Wash. and Carter Worm of Ahmeek, Mich. were awarded the TMC/SAE Donald D. Dawson Technical Scholarship, consisting of three $1,500 scholarships, which can be renewed for three years and used for tuition or any other incidental school expenses while pursuing an undergraduate degree in automotive engineering.

2026 Scholarship Applications

A complete list of scholarship rules is featured on the application and can be found here. Completed scholarship application packages for 2026 must be received by the TMC office by April 15, 2026, and winners will be notified by May 15, 2026.

For a look at past winners, click here.