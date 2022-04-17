Tractor-trailer falls off I-95 after being struck by car

MILFORD, Conn. — A tractor-trailer fell onto Route 1 in Milford, Connecticut after being knocked off Interstate 95 on Wednesday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police.

Firefighters initially responded to a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. that a tractor-trailer was overturned near exit 39 on I-95 South, according to WVIT.

Images posted to the Milford Professional Firefighters’ Facebook page show that the trailer was nearly flattened by the fall.

“Responding crews said the truck was turned onto its side and the driver was able to self-extricate,” WVIT reported.

CSP told WVIT that the driver of the truck lost control after they were hit from behind by a car that tried to pass another vehicle in the breakdown lane of I-95. The impact caused go over the guardrail.

WVIT reports that the truck’s driver and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.