TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tractor-trailer falls off I-95 after being struck by car

By The Trucker News Staff -
Tractor-trailer falls off I-95 after being struck by car
A tractor-trailer fell onto Route 1 in Milford, Connecticut after being knocked off Interstate 95 on Wednesday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. (courtesy: Milford Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 944)

MILFORD, Conn. — A tractor-trailer fell onto Route 1 in Milford, Connecticut after being knocked off Interstate 95 on Wednesday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police.

The tractor-trailer was knocked off Interstate 95 and fell onto Route 1 in Milford Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

Firefighters initially responded to a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. that a tractor-trailer was overturned near exit 39 on I-95 South, according to WVIT.

Images posted to the Milford Professional Firefighters’ Facebook page show that the trailer was nearly flattened by the fall.

“Responding crews said the truck was turned onto its side and the driver was able to self-extricate,” WVIT reported.

CSP told WVIT that the driver of the truck lost control after they were hit from behind by a car that tried to pass another vehicle in the breakdown lane of I-95. The impact caused go over the guardrail.

WVIT reports that the truck’s driver and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE