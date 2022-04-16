Tractor-trailer hits three parked vehicles in Pennsylvania, shuts down Route 422

ANNVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer struck three parked vehicles, shoving one onto a home’s front porch, during an early morning crash Friday in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.

WGAL reports that the crash took place on Route 422 in Annville Township. They reported that one of the vehicles was a converted school bus that was being used as an electrical service vehicle.

Pennlive reported that the crash cause Route 422 to be closed.

“Authorities say the tractor trailer was hauling water this morning when it struck several vehicles and ended up on the front porch of this home. The crash is still under investigation,” Trenice Bishop, traffic anchor Fox 43, stated on Twitter.

No injuries have been reported. Traffic has reopened in both directions, according to WGAL.