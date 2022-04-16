TheTrucker.com
Tractor-trailer hits three parked vehicles in Pennsylvania, shuts down Route 422

By The Trucker News Staff -
ANNVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer struck three parked vehicles, shoving one onto a home’s front porch, during an early morning crash Friday in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.

WGAL reports that the crash took place on Route 422 in Annville Township. They reported that one of the vehicles was a converted school bus that was being used as an electrical service vehicle.

Pennlive reported that the crash cause Route 422 to be closed.

“Authorities say the tractor trailer was hauling water this morning when it struck several vehicles and ended up on the front porch of this home. The crash is still under investigation,” Trenice Bishop, traffic anchor Fox 43, stated on Twitter.

No injuries have been reported. Traffic has reopened in both directions, according to WGAL.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
