Trailer fire in Placer County, California, creates chocolate fondue along I-80

By The Trucker News Staff -
A fire raged through this big rig trailer full of chocolate on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Placer County, Calif. (Courtesy: Cal Fire)

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — No injuries were reported after an 18-wheeler hauling 40,000 pounds of chocolate caught fire on Tuesday, Aug. 1, along Interstate 80 in Placer County, California, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities said the trailer caught fire and became separated from the tractor before crashing.

The fire was contained to the trailer, Cal Fire officials said.

