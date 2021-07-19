TheTrucker.com
TravelCenters of America rounds up for St. Christopher’s Trucker Relief

By The Trucker News Staff -
A register round-up campaign benefitting St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund is going on now at all TravelCenters of America locations, including TA, TA Express and Petro. (Courtesy: TravelCenters of America)

WESTLAKE, Ohio — From now until Labor Day, TravelCenters of America Inc. is asking customers to help raise funds for truckers in need by rounding up their purchase to the next dollar. All proceeds will go to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF), an organization that helps professional drivers who are out of work due to an illness or injury.

Customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar at any TA, Petro Stopping Centers or TA Express; the option is also available for purchases made at the fuel islands.

“We’re big supporters of St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “We have an opportunity for everybody to contribute out there for the benefit of truckers in need.”

The campaign started July 1 and will continue through Monday, Sept. 6.

“TA began its support of SCF in 2010 and has since raised nearly $3 million for the organization. We are honored and humbled by the support we receive from TravelCenters of America and its generous customers,” said Donna Kennedy, director of SCF. “Professional drivers always support each other, and we are confident when they see the point-of-sale fundraiser at TA registers across the country, they will be proud to help. This campaign will have an immense impact for those in need.”

