Daily Feature | Ice Road Trucker Maya Seiber

The Truck Boss show is about all things trucking. Truckers can find us on Facebook, YouTube and at trucking events nationwide. Our goal is to improve the lives of motor carriers with easy to access, entertaining and informative content that makes life on the road more productive and enjoyable. We know truckers and are passionate about bringing original content into your home away from home – your cab. From news, gear reviews, hot rigs and accessories, events, health and exercise tips and ideas to share with other drivers.