Love’s opens new Truck Care, Speedco locations in nine states

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at 10 new Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Each location is open 24/7 and offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as U.S. Department of Transportation inspections, for professional drivers and fleets.

“We’ll continue to open new Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations where professional drivers need them most so they can get back on the road quickly and safely,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of Love’s Truck Care. “We know we’re in one of the busiest driving seasons of the year, and our team members are prepared to deliver strong and fast customer service at locations across the country.”

The newest Speedco locations include:

Diamond, Ohio: 4352 State Route 225;

Etna, Ohio: 9901 Schuster Way;

Green River, Wyoming: 8901 State Highway 374;

Hillsboro, Tennessee: 1165 Aedc Road;

Irvington, Alabama: 8400 County Farm Road;

Kansas City, Missouri: 3201 N. Ameristar Drive;

Omaha, Nebraska: 14375 Cornhusker Road;

Sandersville, Mississippi: 182 Claiborne Road; and

Winnemucca, Nevada: 3550 W. Winnemucca Blvd.

The newest Love’s Truck Care location in Bath, New York, at 7748 State Route 53.

Love’s Truck Care and Speedco offers locations throughout the U.S. and has a total of more than 1,500 maintenance bays to serve customers.