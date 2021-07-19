TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Love’s opens new Truck Care, Speedco locations in nine states

By The Trucker News Staff -
Love’s opens new Truck Care, Speedco locations in nine states
Love’s Travel Stops has added nine new Speedco locations and one new Truck Care center to serve drivers across the U.S. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at 10 new Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Each location is open 24/7 and offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as U.S. Department of Transportation inspections, for professional drivers and fleets.

“We’ll continue to open new Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations where professional drivers need them most so they can get back on the road quickly and safely,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of Love’s Truck Care. “We know we’re in one of the busiest driving seasons of the year, and our team members are prepared to deliver strong and fast customer service at locations across the country.”

The newest Speedco locations include:

  • Diamond, Ohio: 4352 State Route 225;
  • Etna, Ohio: 9901 Schuster Way;
  • Green River, Wyoming: 8901 State Highway 374;
  • Hillsboro, Tennessee: 1165 Aedc Road;
  • Irvington, Alabama: 8400 County Farm Road;
  • Kansas City, Missouri: 3201 N. Ameristar Drive;
  • Omaha, Nebraska: 14375 Cornhusker Road;
  • Sandersville, Mississippi: 182 Claiborne Road; and
  • Winnemucca, Nevada: 3550 W. Winnemucca Blvd.

The newest Love’s Truck Care location in Bath, New York, at 7748 State Route 53.

Love’s Truck Care and Speedco offers locations throughout the U.S. and has a total of more than 1,500 maintenance bays to serve customers.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE