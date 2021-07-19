FMCSA shuts down two truckers as ‘imminent hazards’

WASHINGTON — Two truck drivers have been labeled as imminent hazards to public safety by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and have been barred from operating any commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce.

Robert Webb was served a federal order on July 2 and Kalilu Koneh on July 6.

On June 28, 2021, Webb was stopped in New Castle, Delaware, by state police for a load securement violation. During the stop, troopers detected the smell of alcohol coming from Webb. Webb was transported to a Delaware State Police facility, where he was administered a series of sobriety tests as well as a breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol Level (BAC) of .254, six times higher than the legal limit for commercial motor vehicle operators.

Upon a search of Webb’s vehicles, troopers discovered an open 12-pack of beer in the sleeper, with only two beers remaining and an opened beer outside the box.

The June 28 incident was Webb’s second driving-under-the influence offense. On March 10, 2014, Webb was convicted for operating a commercial motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a BAC at or over .04.

Webb may not operate a commercial motor vehicle in the United States until such time he successfully completes the statutorily required return-to-duty process overseen by a Substance Abuse Professional.

On June 16, 2021, Koneh, a commercial driver, was notified that he tested positive for marijuana metabolite and was disqualified from operating a commercial motor vehicle. However, Koneh continued to operate a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce while disqualified in in violation of these rules.

Records from the Texas Department of Public Safety show Koneh had not held a driver’s license for the past three years; he is currently ineligible to obtain any type of driver’s license. Despite this, Koneh operated a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce in, at least, January, February and June of 2021. Additionally, Koneh falsely indicated on his commercial driver application that he possessed a valid driver’s license.

In addition, in January, February and March of 2021, Koneh falsified records of duty status. He operated a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce beyond the 11-hour driving limit and more than 14 hours after coming on duty in violation of FMCSA laws.

FMCSA’s imminent hazard out-of-service order states that Webb’s and Koneh’s “operation of any commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death if not discontinued immediately.”

Failure to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $1,928. Each day operating in violation of this order will constitute a separate violation and may result in a separate penalty. Willful violations may result in criminal penalties.

Koneh may not operate a commercial motor vehicle in the United States until such time he fully complies with the remedial actions outlined by FMSCA.