Audit reveals ‘gaps and challenges’ in FMCSA’s oversight of CDL disqualification regs

WASHINGTON — An audit of The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) oversight of CDL disqualification regs revealed gaps and challenges in the process, which relies on state agencies to submit data related to commercial drivers’ traffic violations and convictions. The self-initiated audit, conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), was launched in fall of 2019 and completed this year.

According to the OIG’s report, states did not submit electronic conviction notices in a timely manner 17% of the time. Specifically, the OIG estimates that states did not transmit electronic data in a timely manner for 18% of 2,182 major offenses and 17% of 23,628 serious traffic violations.

In addition, the OIG estimates that 11% of the 2,182 major offenses noted above were not posted in a timely manner, and that 2% of the 23,628 serious traffic violations were never posted to driver records at all. For the most part the report shows, states did take action to disqualify CDLs “when appropriate,” the report notes. However, because electronic data was not always posted in a timely manner, FMCSA’s evaluation of conviction notices was sometimes hindered by states’ processes for sending the information by mail.

The report also notes that the FMCSA’s Annual Program Review process “lacks adequate quality control measures for verifying that state CDL programs meet federal requirements” and that state noncompliance with federal CDL disqualification requirements, along with other state actions, “pose challenges for FMCSA’s oversight.”

According to the OIG, some states offered administrative appeals to out-of-state drivers, overturned disqualifications and backdated CDL disqualification periods, which resulted in some drivers’ disqualification periods being shorter than required by federal law.

The OIG made seven recommendations to help FMCSA strengthen its oversight of states’ actions to comply with federal CDL disqualification requirements: