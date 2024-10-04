TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Truck carrying lithium batteries sparks fire and snarls operations at the Port of Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Truck carrying lithium batteries sparks fire and snarls operations at the Port of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California bridge critical for getting goods to and from the Port of Los Angeles remained closed to traffic Friday after a big rig carrying lithium batteries overturned and sparked a fire.

The crash occurred before noon Thursday in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, TV station KTLA-5 reported. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the Vincent Thomas Bridge could stay closed into Saturday as they monitor the fire. Several terminals at the Port of Los Angeles were closed Friday.

Firefighters decided to let the fire burn itself out because water “could be dangerous to the environment and actually water would not be effective,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Adam Van Gerpen said.

