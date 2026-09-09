Truck Driver Appreciation Week fast approaching

A week of appreciation for the truck driver is coming.

September 13-19 is designated as National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW), is an annual nationwide celebration.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) said this year’s theme, “For the Miles You Drive and the Sacrifices You Make,” is a reminder that the magnitude of our gratitude should match the hundreds of billions of miles that truckers drive each year.

“Professional drivers haul approximately 11 billion tons of freight annually, which accounts for over 70% of total U.S. freight tonnage,” ATA said. “Virtually every American job depends on truck drivers in some way. Practically every aspect of our lives is impacted by the work of these professionals.”

The week of celebration is a cornerstone program launched by the American Trucking Associations (ATA) in 1988 to, as the ATA website explains, “recognize and honor the vital contributions of truck drivers to our daily lives and the economy.”

“Throughout NTDAW, Americans come together to acknowledge and show their gratitude for the tireless efforts of the 3.6 million professional truck drivers who work tirelessly to deliver the essential goods and resources to communities across the nation,” ATA’s website states. “The impact of truck drivers is felt in every corner of the country, as more than 80% of U.S. communities rely exclusively on trucks to meet their freight transportation needs. From food, clothing, and medicine to household products, construction materials and heavy-duty equipment, the things that fill our lives and power our economy are made available thanks to a truck and a driver behind the wheel.”

Truckstops are offering specials throughout the month in honor of truckers across the county.

ATA also has celebration ideas for each day of the NTDAW including:

Monday: Kick off the week and share your pride for the heroes behind the wheel by wearing NTDAW’s official colors: green and yellow.

Tuesday: Host a morning meal at your terminal or surprise drivers at a local truck stop with coffee, breakfast, or snacks.

Wednesday: Invite your employees to join the Women In Motion webinar featuring women leaders from across the trucking industry.

Thursday: Take to social media to thank a truck driver. Download graphics from the NTDAW Social Media Toolkit and share messages of appreciation throughout the day.

Friday: Wrap up Spirit Week by sharing your favorite photos and moments from the week’s celebrations using #NTDAW26 and #ThankATrucker.