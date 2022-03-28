Truck driver charged for driving in left lane after four-wheeler crashes into trailer

HANOVER COUNTY, Va.— An 18-wheeler driver has been charged for driving in the left lane of Interstate 95 after a March 23 accident involving a Honda Civic.

According to the Virginia State Police, Lauren Ott, 22, of Midlothian, Virginia, was trapped inside her car after hydroplaning and becoming stuck underneath a big rig driven by 31-year-old Elione Sengabo of Texas.

Police responded to the crash around 4 p.m. and said Hanover Fire and Rescue was able to remove Ott from her vehicle and take her to VCU Medical Center for treatment. She suffered from serious but not life-threatening injuries and was wearing her seat belt during the crash.

Police said Sengabo was also wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the incident.

Ott was charged for reckless driving and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

In Virginia, if the speed limit is a minimum of 65 miles per hour and the highway has more than two lanes, semi-trucks must stay in the middle or the right lane.

The crash remains under investigation.