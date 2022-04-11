Truck driver charged in death of Louisiana toddler

ALBANY, La. – A truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide and reckless operation after police say he slammed his truck into the back of another vehicle on Interstate 12, killing an 18-month-old girl and injuring two others.
The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on April 7 near the Livingston-Tangipahoa Parish line, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).
The LSP said that 60-year-old Predrag Bisevac of Lisle, Illinois, failed to stop as he approached standstill traffic on the eastbound side of the interstate.
The two other victims, who were in the same vehicle as the toddler who was killed, were airlifted to hospitals in Baton Rouge with what police described as “moderate injuries.”
