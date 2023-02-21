Truck driver facing drug charges after I-65 wreck in Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A tractor-trailer driver has been arrested on drug charges after a crash on Interstate 65 in Lake County, Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the southbound lanes of I-65 at mile marker 246.2, about one mile south of the Crown Point exit. The driver, Srdan Bezharevic, was operating a 2023 Volvo truck that veered off the roadway, causing the trailer to overturn and its contents — 40,000 pounds of U.S. Mail — to spill out.

During a preliminary investigation, police found that Bezharevic was in possession of a white powdery substance. A drug withdrawal was requested, and a warrant was issued by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office. Bezharevic’s blood was then withdrawn at a local hospital. He was subsequently taken to Lake County Jail after receiving medical clearance.

Bezharevic is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated (endangering), a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.

Cleanup at the scene continued throughout the morning rush hour, as a tow company had to transfer the trailer’s contents to another vehicle.