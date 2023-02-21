Weak heavy-duty orders in January, but strong medium-duty sales

COLUMBUS, Ind. – January’s heavy-duty orders were relatively weak, according to ACT Research‘s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report. It remains to be seen whether this represents a pause after robust year-end orders or the beginning of a broader pullback in demand. However, both HD and medium-duty seasonally adjusted retail sales were robust.

“Heavy-duty retail sales rose 29% year-over-year to 29,200 units (23,765 nominal),” said Eric Crawford, Vice President and Senior Analyst at ACT Research.

Crawford also stated that the 1,389 unit-per-day (UPD) rate was 22.9% higher than the year-ago rate, 15.5% higher than the full-year 2022 average, and up 4.5% month-over-month.

He further noted that retail sales for classes 5-7 rose 6.1% year-over-year to 20,800 units (17,669 nominal), with a 993 UPD rate that was 1.0% higher than the year-ago rate, 10.3% higher than the sales rate averaged throughout 2022, and up 15.1% month-over-month.

“Business activity in the truck industry rolls on, with retail sales seemingly unfazed by higher interest rates, as pent-up demand remains, for now,” Crawford said. “We expect this dynamic to shift in the second half of 2023, as the Fed continues its aggressive push to subdue inflation.”