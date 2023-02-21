UPS semi-trailer crashes into ambulance in Lexington intersection

LEXINGTON, Ky.— The driver of a UPS semi-truck said a box truck blocking his view caused him to crash into an ambulance on the morning of Feb. 21 in Lexington, Kentucky.
The crash resulted in a shutdown of Georgetown Road at Citation Boulevard. Officials told Lex18 that the ambulance was traveling on Georgetown Road with its lights and sirens activated when the UPS tractor trailer struck it at the intersection.
An EMT who was traveling in the ambulance suffered minor injuries, according to reports.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.