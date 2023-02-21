TheTrucker.com
The Nation

UPS semi-trailer crashes into ambulance in Lexington intersection

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   UPS semi-trailer crashes into ambulance in Lexington intersection
Reading Time: < 1 minute
UPS semi-trailer crashes into ambulance in Lexington intersection
The driver of a UPS tractor-trailer said his vision was blocked by a box truck before he crashed into an ambulance in Lexington, Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky.— The driver of a UPS semi-truck said a box truck blocking his view caused him to crash into an ambulance on the morning of Feb. 21 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The crash resulted in a shutdown of Georgetown Road at Citation Boulevard. Officials told Lex18 that the ambulance was traveling on Georgetown Road with its lights and sirens activated when the UPS tractor trailer struck it at the intersection.

An EMT who was traveling in the ambulance suffered minor injuries, according to reports.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE