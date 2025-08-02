Truck driver killed in Louisiana crash involving 2 semi trucks

VILLE PLATTE, La. — A Louisiana trucker is dead after a crash with another semi truck.

Louisiana State Police responded shortly after 11 a.m. and are investigating the two-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 49 just south of its intersection with Louisiana Highway 29.

The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Marcus Landry of Broussard.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling north on Interstate 49 at a reduced speed. At the same time, a 2015 Freightliner M2-160 driven by Landry was traveling north on I-49 behind the Cascadia.

The vehicle Landry was driving failed to yield and struck the rear of the Cascadia.

Landry, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Cascadia was properly restrained and uninjured.

The driver of the Cascadia was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample, which showed no alcohol was detected. Routine toxicology samples were collected from Landry for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.