Truck driver survives after rig disintegrates in I-81 wreck

By John Worthen -
Truck driver survives after rig disintegrates in I-81 wreck
The cab of this 18-wheeler is facing backward after a wreck on Dec. 20, 2023, along Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania. (Courtesy: New Kingstown Fire Company)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Penn. — A truck driver escaped serious injury on Dec. 20 in an accident that obliterated their rig.

According to the New Kingstown Fire Company, the truck left Interstate 81 and slammed into trees, breaking the cab away from the frame and splitting open the dry van trailer.

First responders said that when they arrived, the truck cab was facing backwards. Rescue crews used a ladder to assist the driver up and over the truck cab, whose roof was torn off.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver was not named.

“This driver is very, very lucky based on the extreme damage from the impact of several large trees.” a Facebook post from the New Kingstown Fire Company states.

The driver of this tractor-trailer escaped serious injury on Dec. 20, 2023, after their rig left Interstate 81 and struck several trees. (Courtesy: New Kingstown Fire Department)
John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

