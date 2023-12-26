Truck driver survives after rig disintegrates in I-81 wreck

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Penn. — A truck driver escaped serious injury on Dec. 20 in an accident that obliterated their rig.
According to the New Kingstown Fire Company, the truck left Interstate 81 and slammed into trees, breaking the cab away from the frame and splitting open the dry van trailer.
First responders said that when they arrived, the truck cab was facing backwards. Rescue crews used a ladder to assist the driver up and over the truck cab, whose roof was torn off.
The crash remains under investigation. The driver was not named.
“This driver is very, very lucky based on the extreme damage from the impact of several large trees.” a Facebook post from the New Kingstown Fire Company states.
