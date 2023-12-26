Stories of kindness, generosity fill trucking world in 2023

WASHINGTON — Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) has shared inspirational stories about the trucking industry getting into the holiday season of giving.

Apart from keeping the nation moving forward by delivering necessary goods, many trucking companies and organizations went the extra mile this holiday season.

“The trucking industry’s role extends far beyond the highways, delivering essential goods and connecting communities during the holiday season and year-round,” said Kevin Burch, co-chairman of TMAF and vice president of government affairs and sales at MTS. “From heartwarming donations to dedicated volunteer hours, truck drivers and their organizations embody the true spirit of giving, demonstrating that their commitment to service extends beyond the job at hand.”

Following are stories about the trucking companies and organizations that gave back to their communities.

Advantage Truck Group, based in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, delivered 4,200 fresh holiday meals in December through their annual Haulin’ 4 Hunger initiative. The event provided meals to seven food pantry organizations in Central Massachusetts. Since 2012, Haulin’ 4 Hunger has provided more than 34,000 meals to food pantry organizations across three states.

AMX Trucking, based in Savannah, Georgia, organized and hosted an Operation Secret Santa Delivery to assist employees with small children, including drivers and non-drivers, facing financial challenges due to the tough economy. Donations of toys and monetary assistance were wrapped and then Santa delivered the gifts to their homes.

Baylor Trucking, based in Milan, Indiana, contributed to YES Home, a local residential group home for abused, neglected and abandoned children, to help make their holidays merrier. They also continued their 16-year commitment to Wreaths Across America by engaging local middle school students to help build them and teach them about the importance of the wreaths and WWA’s efforts. Baylor Trucking supported and helped deliver three truckloads of wreaths to cemeteries in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Conversion Interactive Agency, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, organized its annual canned food drive benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Conversion employees collectively donated and transported 588 food items to benefit families in need across Nashville and the surrounding areas.

Excargo, based in Houston, Texas, donated to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program and provided gifts for 20 children in need this holiday season. The company also held a food drive to support the Houston Food Bank. It established the Excargo Cares Committee, which is dedicated to positively impacting the communities they serve.

Jerr-Dan, based in Hagerstown, Maryland, donated $20,000 to the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum’s Survivor Fund, which supports towing and recovery professionals and their families during challenging times.

SH 130 Concession Company , based in Central Texas, hosted a toy drive and provided more than 250 toys to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department’s Brown Santa and the San Antonio Police Department’s Blue Santa in collaboration with the San Antonio Transportation Association. The company also donated wreaths to the Texas Trucking Association’s Wreaths Across America drive to honor fallen veterans.

Williams Dedicated, based in Michigan City, Indiana, partnered with the Salvation Army of Michigan City for the sixth year. Employees helped stuff more than 800 bags for the Salvation Army's annual Stuff-A-Sleigh event to benefit its food pantry, as well as supporting the event day with volunteers and trucks and trailers, with their trucks serving as the "sleigh." The company also functioned as a donation site for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program and employees donated toys and volunteered at the Toy Shop event, where local families in need come to select gifts for their children.

