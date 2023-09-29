TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Truck gets wedged in tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn after ignoring warnings

By The Associated Press -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Truck gets wedged in tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn after ignoring warnings
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Truck gets wedged in tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn after ignoring warnings
TBTA and FDNY respond to the west tube of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel where an overheight Manhattan-bound tractor-trailer became stuck on Thursday, Sep 28, 2023. (Courtesy: Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

NEW YORK  — A driver who took an 18-wheel tractor-trailer inside a tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn on Thursday, Sept. 18, despite height restriction warnings got wedged in, officials said, causing a massive traffic jam until early afternoon when emergency personnel were able to remove it.

The truck driver entered the Hugh L. Carey tunnel going toward Brooklyn around 10 a.m. and made it a little more than halfway before getting stuck, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Tunnel personnel told the driver not to go into the tunnel, officials said. There were also signs warning of a height restriction and a big “X” at the entrance, to show that the tunnel was not to be entered.

Parts of the truck and trailer had to be removed with cutting equipment so that it could be towed out. It was out of the tunnel by around noon, the MTA said.

The driver was issued several summonses.

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE