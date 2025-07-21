TheTrucker.com
Truck hauling chocolate bursts into flames at Tennessee truck stop

By Bruce Guthrie -
An 18-wheeler hauling chocolate caught fire in a truck stop parking lot in Tennessee on Sunday. (Courtesy of Erline Baldwin via Newschannel 5)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — A truck fire was reported by a television station in Nashville, Tenn., at a Love’s Truck Stop in Christiana on Sunday afternoon.

Nick Beres of Newschannel 5 said on his official social media page that “Smoke could be seen for miles.”

“Fortunately, the driver made it out unscathed,” Neres reported.

The driver was reportedly hauling chocolate and was preparing to back his rig into a spot when the truck shut down and burst into flames from under the hood.

No injuries were reported.

Bruce Guthrie

