Truck parking scarce along Oregon’s I-84 due to winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 remained closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in the Columbia River Gorge from Troutdale to Hood River in Oregon with no re-opening in sight while the current storm runs its course.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the road will reopen when it’s deemed safe.

“A dangerous combination of snow, ice and high wind has created conditions unsafe for even the most experienced travelers, and the dangers reach way beyond the Gorge,” an ODOT news release stated.

Many routes across the northwest are feeling the impact of the storm and have seen closures in the last 24 hours.

Tripcheck.com is up to date with all current closures and traffic impacts around the state.

“Truck parking is quickly filling along I-84 in Hood River, The Dalles and Biggs Junction,” according to the news release. “We encourage drivers to delay their trip or wait out the closure from their current location and not continue on to the hard closure points. Parking on the interstate is not an option once designated lots are full. Blocking lanes of travel creates a hazard and strands people in areas with no services.”