Road rage blamed for tractor-trailer’s crash into San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO – A tractor-trailer’s crash into a San Antonio home on Thursday, Dec. 22, is being blamed on road rage, according to San Antonio Police.

KSAT reports the crash happened before 8 a.m. near Interstate 37 and Hot Wells Boulevard in San Antonio.

It’s believed an angry driver pulled in front of the tractor-trailer and slammed on their brakes, which caused the big rig to go off course, causing the trailer it was hauling to sway.

Police said that the big rig’s door opened, and the driver fell out at one point during the accident.

The truck continued to drive off the highway and slammed into the side of a nearby house on Avondale Avenue.

Luckily, nobody was inside the home when the truck struck it, according to police.

The big rig also hit an occupied hatchback as it was careening toward the house.

After the crash, the passenger, Anselmo Alonzo, said that he tried his best to regain control of the truck after the driver fell out but was not able to. He said he feared the worst as the big rig looked to be heading straight toward two large metal light poles. The truck managed to avoid the light poles and hit the side of the house, reportedly causing some damage.

Both the driver of the tractor-trailer and a woman that was inside the hatchback it struck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KSAT reports police spoke to a third driver at the scene who was suspected to be responsible for the crash, but did not make any arrests.