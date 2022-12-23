CMV bans in effect in northeast due to winter weather

ALBANY, N.Y. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for parts of western and central New York, prompting an emergency declaration and allowing an exemption from vehicle travel bans for trucks carrying road salt and fuel.
State and federal hours of service waivers in place for certain fuel deliveries.
Following are current bans and restrictions related to the winter storm
New Jersey
Beginning at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, NJDOT has issued commercial vehicle restrictions on the following Interstate highways:
- Interstate 76 (entire length)
- Interstate 78 (entire length)
- Interstate 80 (entire length)
- Interstate 195 (entire length)
- Interstate 280 (entire length)
- Interstate 287 (entire length)
- Interstate 295 (entire length)
- Interstate 676 (entire length)
- New Jersey Route 440 (both directions from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287)
The restrictions apply to:
- All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)
- Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
- Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
- Recreational vehicles
- Motorcycles
Note that there are not currently restrictions on the follow highways:
- New Jersey Turnpike
- Garden State Parkway
- Atlantic City Expressway
NYC Metropolitan Transportation Authority Bridges:
Beginning at 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23 and continuing until 8 p.m., Friday Dec. 23, there is a ban on all empty and tandem tractor trailers on the following bridges:
- Bronx-Whitestone Bridge
- Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge
- Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge
- Robert F. Kennedy Bridge
- Throgs Neck Bridge
- Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
Pennsylvania Turnpike
Beginning at 4 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing until conditions improve, there is a ban on all empty tractor trailers:
- I-90: Full length (OH line to NY line)
NYS Thruway
Beginning at 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing until conditions improve, a full commercial vehicle ban is being implemented.
- I-90 (NYS Thruway) from Pennsylvania to exit 46
NYS Department of Transportation
Beginning at 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing until conditions improve.
A ban on all vehicles (passenger and commercial) on the following highways:
- State Route 400
- State Route 219
- I-290
- I-190
- State Route 5 (Big Tree Road to I-190)
Beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing until conditions improve, trucks restricted to right hand lane on the following highways:
- I-81: Exit 32 (Central Square) to Exit 51 (Alex Bay)
For updated conditions, visit 511NY.org and 511PA.com.
