CMV bans in effect in northeast due to winter weather

ALBANY, N.Y. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for parts of western and central New York, prompting an emergency declaration and allowing an exemption from vehicle travel bans for trucks carrying road salt and fuel.

State and federal hours of service waivers in place for certain fuel deliveries.

Following are current bans and restrictions related to the winter storm

New Jersey

Beginning at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, NJDOT has issued commercial vehicle restrictions on the following Interstate highways:

Interstate 76 (entire length)

Interstate 78 (entire length)

Interstate 80 (entire length)

Interstate 195 (entire length)

Interstate 280 (entire length)

Interstate 287 (entire length)

Interstate 295 (entire length)

Interstate 676 (entire length)

New Jersey Route 440 (both directions from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287)

The restrictions apply to:

All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

Recreational vehicles

Motorcycles

Note that there are not currently restrictions on the follow highways:

New Jersey Turnpike

Garden State Parkway

Atlantic City Expressway

NYC Metropolitan Transportation Authority Bridges:

Beginning at 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23 and continuing until 8 p.m., Friday Dec. 23, there is a ban on all empty and tandem tractor trailers on the following bridges:

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge

Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge

Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

Throgs Neck Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Beginning at 4 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing until conditions improve, there is a ban on all empty tractor trailers:

I-90: Full length (OH line to NY line)

NYS Thruway

Beginning at 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing until conditions improve, a full commercial vehicle ban is being implemented.

I-90 (NYS Thruway) from Pennsylvania to exit 46

NYS Department of Transportation

Beginning at 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing until conditions improve.

A ban on all vehicles (passenger and commercial) on the following highways:

State Route 400

State Route 219

I-290

I-190

State Route 5 (Big Tree Road to I-190)

Beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing until conditions improve, trucks restricted to right hand lane on the following highways:

I-81: Exit 32 (Central Square) to Exit 51 (Alex Bay)

For updated conditions, visit 511NY.org and 511PA.com.