The Nation

Trucker arrested for DUI after crash that killed 3 in California

By Bruce Guthrie -
California police arrested a 21-year old trucker for DUI after they say he barreled through traffic on the 10 freeway causing a crash that killed three.(Courtesy KTLA)

ONTARIO, Calif. — A 21-year-old big rig driver has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday afternoon crash that killed three people on the 10 freeway, according to a report from KTLA.

The crash happened when the driver allegedly drove through slowed traffic without braking and involved several tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles. The incident left at least three people dead and two hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway near the junction with Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the big rig driver who didn’t brake was later arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. He was only identified as a 21-year-old man.

KTLA reported that the collision forced the closure of all westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, except for FasTrak, causing extensive backups throughout the Inland Empire.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

