Trucker dies after driving rig off Chesapeake Bay Bridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A semi-truck crashed on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and went over the side and into the water on Thursday, June 22, killing the driver, officials said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island, bridge spokesman Thomas Anderson told news outlets.

The driver of the rig has been identified as Christopher A. Scott, 36, of Henrico, Virginia. Scott was driving a tractor-trailer owned by Keep It Moving 22 LLC, according to Anderson.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Scott during this difficult time,” said Jeff Holland, Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel executive director.

Meanwhile, maintenance crews were working to repair a damaged guardrail and curb, bridge officials said.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated. It was at least the sixth time in recent years that a large truck has crashed over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, news outlets reported.