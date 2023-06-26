Trucker dies after driving rig off Chesapeake Bay Bridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A semi-truck crashed on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and went over the side and into the water on Thursday, June 22, killing the driver, officials said.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island, bridge spokesman Thomas Anderson told news outlets.
The driver of the rig has been identified as Christopher A. Scott, 36, of Henrico, Virginia. Scott was driving a tractor-trailer owned by Keep It Moving 22 LLC, according to Anderson.
“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Scott during this difficult time,” said Jeff Holland, Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel executive director.
Meanwhile, maintenance crews were working to repair a damaged guardrail and curb, bridge officials said.
The circumstances of the crash are being investigated. It was at least the sixth time in recent years that a large truck has crashed over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, news outlets reported.
2 Comments
During 40 years of trucking I’ve cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge numerous times. You have to be awake and alert at all times. This is a dangerous stretch of highway. Don’t know what happened here but prayers to the driver’s family.
My Uncle used to drive for Associated Transport. He could not drive the CBBT because when you are in a truck that high you can not see the guard rail. His partner had to drive that part of the Burlington, NC to New York trip.
I was traveling south at about 5: 30 on Thursday and saw the guard rail gap. My first thought was if there had been a gust or a strong wind that day. I have driven the CBBT.
His family has my deepest sympathy.