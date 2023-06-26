Transportation survey names emissions a top priority for trucking industry in ‘23

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A new transportation survey has outlined concerns, opportunities and priorities from both shippers and carriers for the remainder of 2023.

In the report, transportation research company Breakthrough notes that the industry “is recovering from turbulent economic, political and environmental challenges of the last five years and how present-day macroeconomic forces are shaping priorities.”

In addition, the report addresses how industry leaders are prioritizing sustainability objectives.

The study surveyed 500 transportation leaders, including carriers and shippers, at enterprises across the United States about their goals, priorities and predictions for the next 12 months.

One of the most significant findings from the report reveals that nearly 94% of transportation professionals say consumer demand for more sustainable products makes reducing emissions a top priority for the next year.

“Despite industry headwinds, the calls for sustainability across the value chain have never been more urgent and clear,” a news release noted. “As such, electric and alternative energy vehicles are in-demand green solutions. “

The study notes that a majority of shippers (99%) agree they would take advantage of these options if carriers in their networks offered them — and 79% strongly agree.

On the carrier side, nearly all respondents (97%) reported seeing value in adding electric vehicles to their fleets — and 59% plan to do so by the end of 2023.

“Inflation, volatile fuel prices, and capacity fluxes will continue to weigh heavily on the transportation industry, making it more important for organizations to prioritize efficiency measures,” said Matt Muenster, chief economist at Breakthrough. “Despite these economic hurdles, the desire for sustainable practices remains. With an abundance of intermodal capacity and a surge of investment in alternative energy technology and vehicles, shippers and carriers have an opportunity to shift toward more eco-conscious operations. This report provides a comprehensive overview of how organizations are tackling both economic and ecological challenges.”