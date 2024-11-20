Trucker facing charges after hitting police vehicles near the Atlanta airport

EAST POINT, Ga. — Traffic was nightmarish on Wednesday morning after an Interstate 285 southbound was shut down in the city of East Point in South Fulton County just south of Atlanta.

According to a post on East Point Police Department’s Facebook page, around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, three East Point Police Department were hit by a 16-wheeler traveling in the far left lane of I-285.

Police say all three agency vehicles were destroyed.

According to the post, one officer was still in the patrol car when the truck struck the vehicle.

Another officer was attempting to flee on foot, but fell and was run over by his own vehicle, according to police.

The two officers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third officer narrowly escaped on foot into oncoming traffic to evade being hit by the truck.

The driver is facing numerous charges including Driving too Fast for Conditions.