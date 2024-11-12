Trucker pronounced dead in Pennsylvania crash

According to media outlets, authorities say a 58-year-old tractor-trailer driver died Saturday after his truck rolled over on a Monroe County highway.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Winthorpe Wilson, of Easton. An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

Pennsylvania State Police said the accident happened just before 9 a.m. as Wilson was headed south along Route 33 in Hamilton Township. Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac said Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police say Wilson was headed south and lost control while traveling along a right curve. The tractor-trailer then attempted to re-enter the right, southbound lane and continued off the highway, overturning and landing on the driver’s side.

The rig eventually came to rest in the right, south lane of Route 33.

The crash is still under investigation.