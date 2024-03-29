Trucker shot on I-65 in Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating the March 28 shooting of a truck driver along Interstate 65 near Lowell.

According to an ISP report, the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes at the 224-mile marker near the Roselawn/Demotte exit to S.R. 10.

Based on the preliminary investigation, evidence shows that a semi driver was traveling southbound when he sustained a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

Once troopers arrived at the scene, they immediately rendered first aid on the victim until paramedics arrived.

The victim, whose current condition is still currently unknown, was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis to undergo emergency treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed any suspicious activity prior to the shooting is requested to contact Detective Hamed at (219) 696-6242 and leave a message with the Lowell District Post Commander.