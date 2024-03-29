Truckin Digital launches new software suite to help trucking company offices

DETROIT — Truckin Digital has launched its 2024 Trucking Software ERP (enterprise resource planning), a comprehensive suite that company officials say is designed to improve trucking companies’ business offices.
“This latest Truckin Digital release brings promises to streamline trucking operations through advanced technology that offers unmatched control and efficiency for fleet management and other logistics operations,” according to a news release. “The 2024 Trucking Software ERP integrates cutting-edge features that cater to every aspect of trucking operations, from planning and dispatch to accounting and beyond. It has been meticulously developed to empower trucking businesses to stay ahead of the curve and streamline trucking operations in the cloud. This ensures seamless communication, enhanced collaboration, reduced downtime, and strict compliance with industry standards and regulations.”
Key features
- Fleet and staff management — Centralized control over your entire fleet and personnel for improved efficiency.
- Planning and lane optimization — Advanced algorithms to optimize routes, saving time and fuel. Assign or offer shipments to drivers based on next availability, equipment type, create routes and much more!
- Shipment monitoring — Track shipments in real-time every step of the way for enhanced reliability and customer satisfaction.
- Geofence and inventory — Automated alerts and actions based on geographic boundaries, including auto check-in, real-time inventory data on arrival or departures, average duration and history of visits.
- Accounting — From accounts receivable to accounts payable, Chart of Accounts, Ledgers to Bank Feeds, and everything in between, handle all your financial transactions with ease.
- Payroll and settlements — Pay per mile, pay per hour, flat and percentage. Automatic Settlements, generates paystubs, taxes, deductions, benefits, PTO, schedule pay raises and more.
- Vendors — Simplifies and automates your bill payments to vendors, ensuring timely disbursements and positive vendor relationships.
- Card management — Set limits, issue cards, receive fraud alerts and view fuel transactions and spending in real-time. It allows integration with existing card providers.
- DOT monitoring — Provides updates and monitoring for commercial fleets, ensuring compliance with Department of Transportation and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations. This includes Inspections, violations, crashes and incident/report creation.
- Driver App: The Driver App is built with all essential tools for daily use. It is jam-packed with features, such as document scanning, ships, chat, maintenance, requests, settlements and more.
- Maps — GPS-powered guide to efficient route planning, real-time tracking and location management. This feature streamlines your navigation and enhances operational control, ensuring timely deliveries and cost savings.
- Chat ans SMS — Group chats and direct messaging between drivers and staff users. The add-on is available for inbound and outbound text messaging.
- Send and Receive Payments — Truckin service offers a system for trucking companies to send and receive payments electronically, streamlining financial transactions within the industry. It also includes printing checks, credit cards and ACH options.
- Safety and Compliance — Ensure your operations meet all regulatory standards for safer, more reliable service. This includes incident management, corrective actions, and hours of service/logbook compliance.
- IFTA and Reports –Simplify fuel tax reporting with automated calculations and submissions. Run 30-plus reports on financial data, payables, receivables, taxes, transactions, performance and others.
- Maintenance and repairs — Keep your fleet in top condition with proactive maintenance schedules and management based on time or odometer intervals.
- Recruitment and onboarding — Streamline your hiring process to onboard the best talent quickly and efficiently. Truckin Digital introduces a feature set that simplifies the process of job posting and streamlines driver onboarding for your transportation and logistics business.
- Document management and alerts — Minimize errors, manage documents effectively and stay informed with real-time alerts.
- Enhanced operational capabilities — Truckin Digital’s ERP system allows for dynamic assignment and offering of shipments to drivers based on availability, equipment type and optimal routing.
Truckin Digital also announced a no-obligation, 14-day free trial. To initiate your free trial visit https://app.truckindigital.com/onboarding/account.
