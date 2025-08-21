Truckers accused in cocaine smuggling ring

ST. LOUIS – Five people, including truck drivers, accused of involvement in a drug distribution ring that smuggled kilograms of cocaine to St. Louis and other areas were arrested Tuesday.

The US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Eastern Missouri issued a press release on Tuesday outlining the indictment.

Christopher D. Taylor, 35; Stanford “Stan” Times, 36; Vincent “Lil V” Woods, 38; and Terry Smith, 49, were arrested in the St. Louis area. Rene Garcia, 47, was arrested in Texas.

Arturo Villalobos, now 33, of Texas, has been in custody since April, when he was charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He was indicted with that same charge on April 30. A superseding indictment on July 24 added charges against the others.

Times, Woods, Garcia, Grant “50” Berry, 47, and Nabor Deleon, 34, of Texas, now face one cocaine conspiracy count and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Villalobos, Berry and Deleon face a second possession count. Taylor, Smith, and Wally Burciaga, 30, face just the cocaine conspiracy count. Berry, Deleon and Burciaga have not yet been arrested.

Deleon and Garcia are truck divers.

The indictment accuses all of them in involvement in a cocaine conspiracy from October 2024 to July 2025.

Motions seeking to hold the men in jail until trial say Villalobos was caught with a duffel bag containing 19 kilograms of cocaine, as well as $100,000 cash, part of a history of traveling the country transporting drugs and collecting drug payments. Only a few days later, he traveled to St. Louis to collect payment for a prior shipment of cocaine, the motion says.

Berry, who was caught with 13 kilograms of cocaine, supplied illegal drugs to Woods and Times, who supplied Taylor and Smith, the motions say. A man who purchased cocaine from Taylor was the target of a shooting on Interstate 55 in St. Louis on Nov. 23, 2024, the motions say. The buyer’s car was hit about 26 times. One round entered the northbound lanes of the highway, striking and killing an innocent bystander, the motions say.

Burciaga, an escaped federal prison inmate, was the source of supply of the drugs in Mexico, and Garcia and Deleon are truck drivers who transported the drugs, the motions say.

Charges set forth in an indictment are merely an accusation and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.