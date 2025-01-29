Truckers nationwide looking out for ‘Ice Pick Bandit’

GURDON, Ark. – There is an issue that has reached southwest Arkansas that was reported by KARK, a television station in Little Rock regarding the incidents of ice picks being punctured into big rig tires.

Three times in three different years the ice pick bandit has been caught on camera. First in Florida, Tennessee and most recently Arkansas.

In Florida, the man was caught on camera by the Florida Highway Patrol with vandalizing truck tires up and down Interstate 75.

Some truckers are reportedly calling the man’s actions attempted murder.

Video provided to KARK by Clark County, Arkansas Sheriff Jason Watson shows the red truck he believes is linked to the suspect and the man who allegedly punctured 296 tires on 40 trucks at the Southfork Truck Stop between two attacks in September and early Jan. 20.

Mark Watkins, an owner-operator in the Arkansas lot told the news outlet that it would cost him $10,000 to replace all 18 tires, as some in other states reportedly have.

Attacks have reportedly occurred in Georgia between Atlanta and Gainsville, Fla., as well as other states including Tennessee, Texas and Missouri.

KARK reports that the ice pick bandit is described as a white man 30 to 40 years old, and he or his copycats have evaded law enforcement in at least Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and Arkansas. He is suspected of ruining at least 1,000 tires since June 2023.

No one is sure of his motive. In some instances, brake lines and airbags are also punctured.