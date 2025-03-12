Trucking industry applauds DOT Deputy Secretary confirmation

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is applauding the confirmation of Steven Bradbury as USDOT Deputy Secretary.

“Steven Bradbury’s previous experience at DOT during President Trump’s first term in office makes him uniquely qualified for this important role,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “His familiarity with the inner workings of the agency ensures that he will be completely prepared to hit the ground running, and his insights and expertise will be invaluable to Secretary Duffy as they address pressing transportation challenges.

Last month, ATA sent a letter to the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee to express full support for Bradbury’s nomination.

Government Service

“In addition to Bradbury’s government service, he also possesses an extensive record as a litigator, which would be an invaluable asset on issues related to regulatory enforcement,” the letter said. “This is of particular concern to the trucking industry, as we seek commonsense rulemakings that enhance our ability to safely and efficiently deliver the nation’s freight. Based on Mr. Bradbury’s record, we believe that he would undoubtedly facilitate a trustworthy partnership between Congress, DOT, and the commercial motor vehicle industry.”

According to the letter, the ATA offered its full support of the Bradbury’s nomination. By solidifying the top leadership posts at DOT, the Senate Commerce Committee “can put a competent and highly effective team in place to advance the agency’s mission to maintain and modernize our transportation system.”

“With DOT’s highly effective leadership team now firmly in place, the agency can focus on advancing its mission to maintain and modernize our infrastructure,” Spear said. “ATA looks forward to working with Secretary Duffy and Deputy Secretary Bradbury to enhance trucking’s ability to safely and efficiently deliver the nation’s freight.”