Don’t miss Oz Pearlman and Jermy Gutsche during Truckload 2025: Phoenix!

Keynote speaker Oz Pearlman will address convention attendees during the afternoon general session at 3:45 p.m. Monday, March 17.

Featured speaker Jeremy Gutsche will share insights on Tuesday, March 18, during the 8 a.m. general session.

OZ PEARLMAN

Truckload 2025’s keynote speaker excels as a mentalist, magician — and athlete

For Oz Pearlman, what began as a childhood fascination with magic evolved into a lifelong passion — he is now the most renowned and sought-after mentalist and magician in the United States — as well as an accomplished athlete.

After working on Wall Street for a few years, Pearlman left the financial market to pursue his dream of becoming a full-time entertainer. The rest is, as they say, history, and he has now been dazzling audiences with his mind-reading ability for nearly three decades.

In 2015, he competed on TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” captivating the nation with never-before-seen mentalism routines. He quickly became a fan favorite, finishing in third place out of thousands of acts.

In 2018, he became part of an elite few — including David Blaine and David Copperfield — to have their own TV special on a major national network. “Oz Knows” aired on NBC multiples times to rave reviews. The following year he won an Emmy Award for that special.

He has made more than 100 other television appearances on both national and international networks, including dozens of appearances on the “TODAY Show,” the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” the “Harry Connick Jr. Show,” “Rachael Ray,” “Dr. Oz,” “CNBC Squawk Box,” “ABC World News,” ESPN, CNBC, the NFL Network, Bravo, Fox Business and many more.

Pearlman’s client list reads like a who’s who of politicians, professional athletes, A-list celebrities, and Fortune 500 companies.

When he isn’t blowing the minds of audiences around the world, Pearlman is an avid marathon and ultra-marathon runner, having completed such grueling races as the Badwater 135 Miler, Hawaii Ironman World Championships, Western States 100 and Spartathlon. He takes great pride in his marathon personal record of two hours, 23 minutes, and he has won dozens of races throughout the country.

In April 2022, Pearlman was featured on the cover of the “New York Times” for breaking the world record for most miles ever run around Central Park in a single day (116 miles) while raising over $100,000 for Save The Children’s Ukraine Relief Fund. Later that year he broke the record for the fastest-ever crossing of Long Island by foot, running from Montauk to Manhattan in 21 hours — on the hottest of the summer, no less.

Oz Pearlman’s natural charisma and charm make him the perfect choice for corporate events and private parties alike. His unique blend of mind reading and mentalism create an interactive experience that redefines the very nature of a magic show — one that truly needs to be seen to be believed.

JEREMY GUTSCHE

Innovation for the future is the name of the game for featured speaker

Innovator. Author. Futurist. Businessman. Disruptive thinker. These are only a few words that describe Jeremy Gutsche, this year’s featured speaker at the Truckload Carriers Association’s Annual Convention, slated for March 15-18 in Phoenix.

When he’s not touring the globe as a futurist and sought-after innovation speaker, Gutsche is hard at work as the CEO of Trend Hunter, the world’s largest trend-spotting platform driven by artificial intelligence.

Can you imagine the insight from a focus group made up of 100 million people? That’s the Trend Hunter AI platform.

For the better part of a decade, Gutsche has delivered AI workshops, advisory services and thousands of trend reports based on the Trend Hunter platform. He’s been incorporating AI into his innovation since before almost anyone else, and he can show others how to do it too.

With Gutsche at the helm, Trend Hunter has grown into a powerful innovation engine and global showcase for what’s next — attracting 3 billion views in the process. The site has been featured or cited in over 40,000 articles, and Gutsche is routinely sourced by the media, including The Economist, CNN, WIRED and The New York Times, to name a few.

Gutsche has been described as “a new breed of trend spotter” by The Guardian, an “Oracle” by the Globe and Mail, an “intellectual can of Red Bull” by Association Week, and “the rockstar of keynote speakers” by Meetings Professional International.

Since the release of his award-winning first book, “Exploiting Chaos,” Gutsche has become a world-class expert on innovating through times of uncertainty.

His latest book, “Create the Future,” features a foreword by Malcolm Gladwell; the book won a 2021 Axiom Business Book Award in the category of business disruption and reinvention.

In “Create the Future,” Gutsche teaches readers how to think disruptively and implement real change when it’s needed most. The handbook features strategies that have been employed in projects with the world’s most powerful brands. Gutsche’s talks regularly go viral, and his landmark innovation keynote has surpassed 10 million views, making it the most watched in history.

Gutsche is also the author of New York Times bestseller “Better and Faster,” which shows how to grasp opportunities to lead through change, destroy complacency and realize the potential of individuals and teams.

Insights from “Better and Faster” led to a workshop for NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, helping the organization integrate AI, become “lean, agile, responsive and adaptive to change” … and one day get human beings to Mars.

Gutsche is the winner of The Cisco Innovation Excellence Award and the BDC’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Before founding Trend Hunter, he was one of Capital One’s youngest business directors, where he grew a billion-dollar portfolio of market-leading products at the age of 28.