Trimble and Daimler Truck modernize truck maintenance

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Trimble and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) are announcing the integration of Trimble Road Call.

“By collaborating with DTNA, Trimble is not just streamlining maintenance and repair information for DTNA’s TMT-based customers, but they are redefining how they operate,” said Paul Romanaggi, chief CX officer and GM of service and warranty at Daimler Truck North America. “Connecting Trimble’s TMT Fleet Maintenance with our Service Tracker product not only simplifies how we communicate about repairs — it allows us to maximize uptime and ensure our fleets run smoothly, benefiting drivers and customers alike.”

Trimble Road Call

Road Call is a vehicle breakdown module within the Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance solution, with Freightliner Service Tracker. Launched at the TMC’s Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition, the integration aims to simplify the increasingly complex repair process for commercial fleets.

By offering a single user interface that connects with maintenance tools from various service providers and OEMs, Trimble Road Call’s integration with Service Tracker, a real-time tracking solution of vehicles as they’re repaired within DTNA’s service network, addresses this issue.

Functionality and Features of Trimble Road Call with Freightliner Service Tracker

When equipment is activated or disabled in TMT Fleet Maintenance, asset lists are instantly synchronized with Service Tracker. Both fleet maintenance managers and Daimler technicians can then input repair information into the system, allowing for the synchronization of repair orders, appointment requests and order retrieval. Status Updates: The repair process is continuously monitored, and regular status updates are communicated to the fleet. These updates include notifications when maintenance work begins, estimates for completion, vehicle ready alerts and confirmation when the truck has been picked up by the driver.

The repair process is continuously monitored, and regular status updates are communicated to the fleet. These updates include notifications when maintenance work begins, estimates for completion, vehicle ready alerts and confirmation when the truck has been picked up by the driver. Instant Visibility: Fleet managers have instant visibility of all repair orders including those that originate outside of TMT Fleet Maintenance. Dealer technicians have the ability to input repair order details directly into the system if a disabled vehicle shows up unannounced for repairs. This information is pulled into TMT Fleet Maintenance and a repair order is automatically generated.

Making Strong Connections

“Together, Trimble and DTNA are simplifying maintenance and creating stronger connections between fleets and OEMs, ensuring that vehicles spend more time on the road and less time in the shop,” said Brian Mulshine, senior director, product management at Trimble. “By strengthening these connections, we’re not just reducing downtime — we’re paving the way for a more efficient and resilient trucking industry.”

Trimble Road Call with Freightliner Service Tracker is available for Daimler customers enrolled in Service Tracker using Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance version 2023.2.3.817 and higher and for all Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance customers using this TMT version.

Built on Trimble Transportation Cloud (TTC), Trimble Road Call with Freightliner Service Tracker supports both on-premise and SaaS customers. In addition to Service Tracker, the integration is also available for other third-party maintenance solutions.