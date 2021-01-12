Steven Bradbury named Acting Secretary of Transportation

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
5
Steven Bradbury
Steven G. Bradbury has been named Acting Secretary of Transportation after the resignation of former Secretary Elaine L. Chao. (Courtesy: U.S. Department of Transportation)

WASHINGTON — In the wake of the resignation of former Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, Steven G. Bradbury has been named Acting Secretary of Transportation, effective Jan. 12, 2021.

Bradbury was sworn in as the 23rd General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Transportation on Nov. 28, 2017. Since Sept. 10, 2019, he has performed the functions and duties of the Office of Deputy Secretary of Transportation, as authorized by President Donald Trump.

As Acting Secretary, Bradbury leads the DOT’s activities and its more than 55,000 employees and $87 billion budget. As the DOT’s chief legal officer, Bradbury has the authority to resolve all legal questions concerning department policies and programs and oversees the activities of the department’s lawyers, safeguarding the integrity of the decision-making process, and ensuring compliance with applicable laws.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR