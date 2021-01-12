Steven Bradbury named Acting Secretary of Transportation

WASHINGTON — In the wake of the resignation of former Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, Steven G. Bradbury has been named Acting Secretary of Transportation, effective Jan. 12, 2021.
Bradbury was sworn in as the 23rd General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Transportation on Nov. 28, 2017. Since Sept. 10, 2019, he has performed the functions and duties of the Office of Deputy Secretary of Transportation, as authorized by President Donald Trump.
As Acting Secretary, Bradbury leads the DOT’s activities and its more than 55,000 employees and $87 billion budget. As the DOT’s chief legal officer, Bradbury has the authority to resolve all legal questions concerning department policies and programs and oversees the activities of the department’s lawyers, safeguarding the integrity of the decision-making process, and ensuring compliance with applicable laws.