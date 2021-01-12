20 North American carriers recognized as ‘best fleets to drive for’ in 2021

ALEXANDRIA, Va., and MARKHAM, Ontario, Canada — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge have announced the 2021 Best Fleets to Drive For. The 20 for-hire trucking companies, located across North America, were nominated by company drivers and owner-operators for providing exemplary work environments for professional truck drivers and other employees.

“We are proud to recognize the winners of the 2021 Best Fleets to Drive For contest,” shared John Lyboldt, TCA president. “In a year where the essential services provided by our industry have come into public focus, it is especially important to acknowledge those carriers who are going above and beyond in setting the standards for workplace satisfaction. Each of the Top 20 winners should take pride in the dedication they have shown to our essential workforce.”

Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge, described 2020 as “a year like no other” and praised the companies on this year’s list for meeting the challenge.

“Even in the midst of a pandemic these fleets are focused on creating a great workplace experience for all their drivers, and with an average satisfaction rate over 90% their drivers clearly appreciate those efforts,” Jazrawy noted.

The 20 Best Fleets to Drive for include, in alphabetical order:

American Central Transport of Kansas City, Missouri;

Bison Transport Inc. of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada;

Boyle Transportation of Billerica, Massachusetts;

Central Oregon Truck Company Inc. of Redmond, Oregon;

Challenger of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada;

Chief Carriers Inc. of Grand Island, Nebraska;

Erb Transport of New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada;

Fortigo Freight Services Inc. of Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada;

Fremont Contract Carriers Inc. of Fremont, Nebraska;

FTC Transportation Inc. of Oklahoma City;

Garner Trucking Inc. of Findlay, Ohio;

Grand Island Express of Grand Island, Nebraska;

Halvor Lines Inc. of Superior, Wisconsin;

Jetco Delivery of Houston;

Nussbaum Transportation Services Inc. of Hudson, Illinois;

Prime Inc. of Springfield, Missouri;

Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc. of Defiance, Ohio;

Transpro Freight Systems Limited of Milton, Ontario, Canada;

Wellington Motor Freight of Aberfoyle, Ontario, Canada; and

Wilson Logistics Inc. of Springfield, Missouri.

Two of these companies achieved “best fleet” milestones — Grand Island Express has been among the Top 20 fleets for 10 consecutive years, and Garner Trucking Inc. has been recognized for five consecutive years.

Two overall winners, in large and small fleet categories, will be named during TCA’s annual convention, Truckload 2021: Las Vegas, scheduled for April 17-20 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort. The overall winner awards are sponsored by EpicVue and TruckRight.

In addition to this year’s Top 20 fleets, TCA and CarriersEdge identified five Fleets to Watch (honorable mentions):

AirTime Express of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada;

Boyd Bros. Transportation of Clayton, Alabama;

Carbon Express Inc. of Wharton, New Jersey;

K&J Trucking of Sioux Falls, North Dakota; and

Western Dairy Transport of Cabool, Missouri.

To be considered for the Best Fleets program, companies operating 10 or more trucks must be nominated one of their company drivers or owner operators. Nominated fleets are then evaluated using a scoring matrix covering a variety of categories, including total compensation, health benefits, performance management, professional development and career path/advancement opportunities, among other criteria. Driver surveys are also conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors who work with the fleets.