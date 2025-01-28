Trucking industry reacts to Duffy’s confirmation as Transportation Secretary

The U.S. Department of Transportation has its new leader.

President Donald Trump nominated Sean Duffy and he was confirmed by the US Senate on Tuesday.

Numerous organizations within the trucking industry have issued their reactions, which have been positive.

American Trucking Associations President & CEO Chris Spear issued his statement on Tuesday afternoon:

“On behalf of the trucking industry, it is a pleasure to congratulate Sean Duffy on his confirmation to lead the Department of Transportation as the 20th Secretary of Transportation,” Spear said. “Today’s strong, bipartisan vote in favor of his nomination is an endorsement of his qualifications and experience for this position. It also reflects his commitment to unite stakeholders around commonsense policies to make our transportation network safer and more efficient.

“Transportation is an issue that affects every American, and it is the key to a thriving economy, social and economic mobility, and job creation. Throughout his congressional service, Secretary Duffy was a steadfast supporter of hardworking truckers and the work that they do to deliver the nation’s freight. We look forward to building on our partnership with Secretary Duffy in the years ahead to modernize our infrastructure and increase the resiliency of our supply chain.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers’ Association endorsed Duffy’s nomination when it was announced and backed him after confirmation as well.

“OOIDA and the 150,000 small business truckers we represent congratulate Secretary Sean Duffy on his confirmation to lead the U.S. Department of Transportation,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “We look forward to continue working with him in advancing the priorities of small business truckers across America, including expanding truck parking, fighting freight fraud, and rolling back burdensome, unnecessary regulations.”

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) sent a congratulatory statement to Duffy as well.

“On behalf of foodservice distributors, who play an integral role in our nation’s food supply chain, IFDA extends our hearty congratulations to Sean Duffy on his confirmation to be Secretary of Transportation,” Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA said. “A safe, efficient, and reliable transportation network is essential to our industry, enabling 33 million cases of food and related products to reach professional kitchens every day. We look forward to working with Secretary Duffy to strengthen America’s transportation infrastructure and workforce to support the safe and seamless movement of ingredients that make meals away from home possible.”

IFDA has members with distribution centers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Duffy, a 53-year-old former reality TV star, was approved with bipartisan support on a 77-22 vote in the Senate.

He takes over the Department of Transportation at a crucial time at the agency, a massive employer of more than 55,000 that spends tens of billions of dollars annually, oversees the nation’s highways, railroads and airspace and sets safety standards for trains, cars and trucks.

The Coalition for America’s Gateways and Trade Corridors (CAGTC) also commented on the confirmation.

“CAGTC congratulates Secretary Duffy on his swift confirmation to lead the U.S. Department of Transportation,” said Elaine Nessle, CAGTC executive director. “He will direct the Department at an important time, implementing the remaining two years of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and charting a course for the next surface transportation reauthorization. During his confirmation hearing, Secretary Duffy shared the new Administration’s goal to invest in large, durable projects that connect the nation and commerce. CAGTC shares this goal and is eager to work with Secretary Duffy to ensure that nationally and regionally significant freight projects are advanced swiftly and funded robustly. Large, complicated freight projects have languished for years as the price tag and complexity render them challenging, if not impossible, to accomplish at the local level or through traditional investment methods such as formula apportionments. Federal grant opportunities such as INFRA, Mega, BUILD, and many others provide the necessary resources to advance these projects that are critical to the national economy. For generations, the nation’s freight network has served as a competitive advantage for American businesses in the global marketplace. Sustained, robust, dedicated investment in supply chain infrastructure is necessary to continue protecting this national asset.”

The National Safety Council issued the following statement.

“Strong leadership is needed atop the United States Department of Transportation in order to continue progress toward eliminating roadway deaths by 2050,” said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council and Chair of the Road to Zero Coalition. “We look forward to working with Secretary Duffy and his team to accomplish this shared goal. Tackling the current traffic safety crisis depends on us working together to accelerate advanced technology, prioritize safe road design programs, and train motorists on safe driving behaviors.”

According to the NSC, speeding, alcohol- and drug-impaired driving, distracted driving, and failure to use seat belts remain the leading risky driving behaviors on roadways today. While progress has been made in recent years through discretionary grant programs, Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funding, and federal rulemaking, more work is needed to achieve meaningful reductions in traffic fatalities. This includes finalizing the rule on automatic emergency braking (AEB) for heavy vehicles, reauthorizing the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program, and supporting local jurisdictions in moving away from the outdated 85th percentile speed-setting standard.

In 2022, 46,027 people died in motor-vehicle crashes. These crashes cost $481.2 billion in estimated losses from wages, medical expenses, property damage and employer costs. Moreover, these crashes also impacted families of both victims and survivors – leaving a devastating emotional toll. Secretary Duffy will have the opportunity to advance proven countermeasures that mitigate risky driving behaviors and eliminate traffic crashes.

“NSC is eager to work with Secretary Duffy and USDOT personnel to eliminate traffic fatalities and make our roadways safer for everyone,” the NSC said. “Together, we can transform the transportation system to ensure safety for all road users.”