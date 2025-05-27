Two dead in crash on Interstate 70 in Maryland

FREDRICK COUNTY, Md. — According to authorities, two passengers of a box truck died in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said troopers were called around 4:10 p.m. to westbound I-70 near Exit 62 in New Market.

State police said a preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a BMW SUV rear-ended a box truck near Maryland Route 75. The box truck subsequently crossed the median and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer.

Both the box truck and tractor-trailer were propelled into the wood line alongside eastbound I-70 and caught fire. The drivers of both vehicles were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, as reported by multiple media outlets including WBAL.

Police said two passengers in the box truck died in the crash.

Two passengers in the BMW were taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown with unspecified injuries. The BMW’s driver remained at the scene and refused medical treatment, police said.