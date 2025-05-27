JJ Keller partners with Accurate to enhance driver background check solutions

NEENAH, Wis. — J. J. Keller & Associates is announcing a strategic arrangement with Accurate, enhancing its Driver Qualification File Management Service to provide companies with even faster, more reliable verification of data when hiring commercial drivers.

“The hiring of drivers is a significant responsibility that requires due diligence to mitigate risk,” said Stephanie Schmidt, J. J. Keller’s vice president of client service. “An improperly vetted driver could lead to a nuclear verdict if they’re involved in a crash. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Accurate. Much like J. J. Keller, they’re an industry leader.”

Accurate Background Checks

Accurate is a provider of compliant background checks, with over 25 years of experience in their field. According to Schmidt, they understand the criticality of accuracy, speed and customer experience when it comes to screening new employees.

“Accurate’s advanced technology and focus on customer experience allow them to operate 24/7, which significantly decreases our turnaround time for conducting background checks,” Schmidt said. “With thorough and efficient investigations — including criminal background checks, driving history and employee verification — companies can quickly spot quality drivers and reduce the risk of negligent hiring lawsuits.”

Driver Qualification File Management Service

Clients of J. J. Keller’s Driver Qualification File Management Service are able to order background checks using the company’s DataSense Platform, which provides full visibility to drivers’ pre-hire statuses and background check results.

J. J. Keller background checks now powered by Accurate include:

DOT Employment Verification.

Safety Performance History Records Request (SPHRR).

Commercial Driver’s License Information System (CDLIS) Search.

Commercial Driving Records Search.

County Criminal Record Search.

National Criminal Record Search.

Statewide Record Search.

Federal District Record Search.

Sex Offender Registry Search.

Social Security Number Trace

“We’re honored to partner with J. J. Keller, a trusted leader in transportation safety and compliance,” said Tim Dowd, Accurate CEO. “With an unwavering commitment to customer experience, we’re elevating safety and compliance standards across the transportation industry by providing companies with the most reliable, efficient, and compliant background screening solutions available. Our collaboration helps organizations reduce risk, protect their brand, and make faster, more informed hiring decisions that keep our roads and communities safe.”