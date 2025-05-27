Trucker named TCA Highway Angel for extinguishing truck fire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. —The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named truck driver Kerry Netusil, from Hawley, Penn., a TCA Highway Angel for extinguishing the flames of a pickup truck that was on fire on the side of the road.

Netusil drives for Bay & Bay Transportation out of Eagan, Minn.

From Trucker to Firefighter

At 12:25 p.m. on April 22, in Archdale, N.C., Netusil was passing an older model pickup truck on the shoulder on Highway 85. He noticed that the unit was on fire, and the driver had no way to extinguish the flames.

“I pulled over and ran back with my fire extinguisher,” Netusil said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the truck, and Netusil, who has been a truck driver for eight years, quickly worked to extinguish it. The driver sustained injuries from the fire, which was caused when he plugged in his cell phone.

“The guy’s truck was totaled,” Netusil said. “And he definitely burned part of his hand in the fire.”

Following Family Footsteps

Netusil’s grandfather and father were both firefighters and he never hesitated to stop to help the distressed driver.

“I don’t like the idea of people losing stuff because I didn’t feel like pulling over,” Netusil said. “It just doesn’t sit right with me.”

