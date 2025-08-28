Two dead in Memphis semi truck crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to a Memphis news report, two people are dead after a semi-truck crashed into the end of an overpass and caught fire along the interstate near North Watkins Street early Wednesday morning.

Memphis Police were notified of the crash at midnight, according to television station WREG. Police say a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck with a trailer was traveling westbound in the right lane. When the vehicle approached a leftward curve, police say it did not follow the curvature and continued in a straight trajectory, causing it to leave the roadway.

The vehicle hit the end structure of the Highway 300 overpass and became fully engulfed in flames.

Both the driver and the passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

Emergency crews worked for hours to clear the roadway. TDOT crews were able to reopen I-40 just after 6:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.