Semi truck strike leaves Michigan bridge damaged, road closed

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple media outlets in Michigan reported that a piece of equipment on the trailer of a semi-truck slammed into the 146th Ave overpass in Allegan County on Tuesday.

It’s the second time the bridge has been hit by a piece of equipment this year.

Allegan County Sergeant Mike Martin said that there is severe damage to the bridge, and the southbound lanes of the highway between 84th St. and 146th Ave. could be closed for 2 to 4 weeks in order to make repairs.

“It was a low-boy trailer hauling some equipment that obviously was too high for the bridge there, so it struck that bridge once again,” Martin said. “This is the second time this happened this year. So obviously there’s some concern with that bridge structurally.”

There’s been a history of bridge strikes in the area near the Kent-Allegan County line, accoording to the stations reporting..

The 100th Street Bridge had several strikes over the course of several years, causing MDOT to completely rebuild the bridge.

Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Lieutenant Jason Zylstra says truckers who cause damage to bridges are held financially responsible for the repair.

“I make a ploy for everybody to measure their height. Survey your route. Pay attention. Check the truck driver’s operator maps for the county and the state to see the height of those bridges that you’re going underneath. And don’t guess,” Zylstra said.

Officials say that the state of Michigan is struggling to find funding to make repairs.

We’re in a funding crisis. We’re fixing stuff that’s old, right? We don’t need bridges to get whacked. And apparently this is one of the worst bridge hits ever. Usually a bridge hit takes out one beam. This took out three beams,” Michigan Department of Transportation John Richard told Fox17.

MDOT says damage to the bridge beams is already being worked on, with hopes to have US 131 reopened by Friday afternoon in time for the Labor Day weekend.

While the bridge was badly damaged, no one was injured.