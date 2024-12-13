Two people dead in Florida crash

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — According to a Florida television news report, two people are dead after a crash involving a semi truck on Florida’s Turnpike in St. Lucie County early Thursday morning.

WPTV news in West Palm Beach reported that the the Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at approximately 2 a.m. just north of Becker Road in Port St. Lucie.

A Nissan Altima, driven by a 41-year-old man from Hauppage, New York, collided with a Freightliner Cascadia semi truck in the northbound lanes.

The Altima then slammed into a concrete barrier wall and the Freightliner flipped over.

The driver of the Altima, along with his passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Hauppage, New York, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Freightliner was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

All northbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down for hours on Thursday morning. However, they eventually reopened by 9:30 a.m.